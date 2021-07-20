AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU-powered Mini PC coming soon, Zen 3 SFF beast

Intel started its NUC range out with a bang and has continued to impress over the years, but AMD has been missing out on that Mini-PC world... until now.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

AMD's new Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU is the heart and soul of these next-gen Mini-PC systems from Morefine Focus and Minisforum computer manufacturers, as well as more -- with Zen 3-powered NUC-like PCs. The new MoreFine S500+ MiniPC is powered by the Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, offering 8 cores and 16 threads at up to 4.6GHz.

There's room for 2 x M.2 2280 NVMe SSDs and a single 2.5-inch SSD or HDD, up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM is supported, while there's dual RJ45 connectors (one of them is 1GbE and one of them is 2.5GbE). Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity is on offer, with DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 for display output.

VideoCardz also had a tease from the Minisforum team, with a "slightly larger device equipped with AMD Ryzen APU. Judging by the capacitor layout, the device appears to be Renoir, but the processor SKU label clearly lists 'X', also suggesting that the device might be powered by Cezanne silicon. We have reached out to Minisforum for clarification".