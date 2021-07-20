All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Hubble Space Telescope is revived, celebrates with brand new image

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said, 'This is a moment to celebrate the success of a team truly dedicated to the mission.'

Published Tue, Jul 20 2021 5:33 AM CDT
NASA has announced that the United States' "window to the universe" is back online and operational after being offline for more than a month.

NASA has announced the news with a new video posted to its NASA Goddard YouTube channel and also a tweet on the Hubble Space Telescope Twitter account. The tweet from NASA states that the Hubble team has successfully been able to turn on the backup hardware on the telescope after failing to fix the problem with the payload computer.

Now, Hubble is back online after the team successfully switched the telescope over to its backup hardware, and to celebrate life being breathed back into the 32-year-old telescope, NASA has released a new image. The image shows a large spiral galaxy that has elongated spiral arms that are described as "unusual" as "disk galaxies have an even number of spiral arms, this one has three", explains NASA.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson has congratulated the Hubble team on bringing the telescope back online for its 32nd year of having its eye on the universe. "I'm thrilled to see that Hubble has its eye back on the universe, once again capturing the kind of images that have intrigued and inspired us for decades. This is a moment to celebrate the success of a team truly dedicated to the mission. Through their efforts, Hubble will continue its 32nd year of discovery, and we will continue to learn from the observatory's transformational vision", said Nelson.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

