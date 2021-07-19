All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: Aliens will visit us today, says 'regularly abducted' Reddit user

DNA study reveals a percentage of the human genome isn't 'human'

A new DNA study has found that less than 2% of the human genome is actually 'human' and that we share genetic code with two groups.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Jul 19 2021 5:05 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A new study that has been published in the journal Science Advances has revealed some information about how homo sapiens came to be.

DNA study reveals a percentage of the human genome isn't 'human' 05 | TweakTown.com

The researchers behind the study used publicly available genome data on the modern human, Neanderthals, and Denisovans to construct an evolutionary family tree for homo sapiens. Using the ancestral recombination graph, the researchers discovered the shared regions in the human genome and the ones that were unique to each group.

Speaking to Inverse, Nathan Schaefer, a bioinformatician at the University of California, San Francisco, and the paper's lead author said, "If you sequence a bunch of people, you could make a tree that would show how everyone's related, on average, across the whole genome." It was discovered that between 1.5% and 7% of the modern human genome is unique to our species. "In other words, at least 93 percent of the modern human genome is shared between our species and the two other ancient hominins," explains Inverse.

"Maybe we've gotten a first glimpse at what to look at next for what might make humans special," Schaefer says.

The study also found the main differences in the modern human genome can be traced back to developments in the brain. "These adaptation events which define our species possibly happened around [600,000] and [200,000] years ago in Africa," says Fernando Villanea, a population geneticist at the University of Colorado, Boulder, and not involved in the study.

For more information on this very interesting discovery, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

AncestryDNA + Traits: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$119.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/19/2021 at 5:05 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:inverse.com, advances.sciencemag.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.