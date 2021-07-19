Blue Origin will put the youngest and oldest person in space this July

Blue Origin will soon enter the space tourism market, with its first launch securing both the oldest and youngest astronauts.

Blue Origin is going to hit a milestone in the coming weeks as the company conducts its first space tourism flight with passengers on board.

On July 20, Blue Origin will take Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his brother along with two more passengers on the company's New Shepard rocket. Upon a successful launch, Blue Origin will break two records, one for the youngest astronaut in space and one for the oldest. Wally Funk, an 82-year-old aviator who tried to enter NASA's astronaut program in the 1960s, will break the record set by John Glenn at the age of 77.

As for the youngest record that is set to be broken, 18-year-old Oliver Daemen will break the record set by the fourth person ever to enter space, military pilot Titov in 1961. Daemen's father is the CEO of the hedge fund Somerset Capital Partners and passed down his ticket to his son Oliver who is planning on studying physics and innovation at the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands. For more information on this story, check out this link here.