All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Japan obliterates world record for fastest internet speed ever

Japan is now the country that holds the world record for the fastest internet speed ever, destroying the previous record.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Jul 15 2021 4:34 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Japan has just set a new world record for the fastest internet speed, absolutely obliterating the previous record by nearly double.

According to a paper presented at the International Conference on Optical Fiber Communications in June 2021, Japan has successfully managed to hit a data transmission rate of 319 Terabits per second (Tb/s) on a line of fiber optic cables that are more than 1,864 miles in length.

It is no understatement to say that data transfer speed is absolutely insane when you consider that the previous record set in 2020 was 178 Tb/s, and the previous record before that was 44.2 Tb/s. For reference, NASA uses a speed of 400 Gb/s, which is tiny compared to what engineers are pushing in Japan.

Japan obliterates world record for fastest internet speed ever 01 | TweakTown.com

Researchers and engineers will continue to push the limits of internet capabilities, and the world will experience widespread upgrades to the amount of data we can transfer to one another, the speed of our connections, and our connection stability. For a more in-depth explanation of this incredible achievement and fiber optics cables in general, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.99
$24.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/14/2021 at 10:43 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:interestingengineering.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.