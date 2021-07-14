All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Crytek reportedly in talks to sell to multiple buyers

Reports say Crytek is in discussions to sell the company to interested third parties, and Tencent may have made a big offer.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Jul 14 2021 4:33 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Following controversy, revenue woes, and internal restructuring, Crysis and Cryengine games developer Crytek might be looking to sell itself to the highest bidder.

Crytek reportedly in talks to sell to multiple buyers 87 | TweakTown.com

Crytek is reportedly in discussions with third parties on a possible acquisition sale. According to German website Bild, Tencent has made an offer of 300 million euros for Crytek. However many have questioned the source's veracity due to its tabloid-style reporting.

The reality is that Crytek has been looking into possible buyout deals for a bit now, industry sources like Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad say. Over the years, Crytek has closed all but three branches due to restructuring and revenue losses--its headquarters in Coburg, Germany, and two subsidiaries in Kyiv, Ukraine, and Istanbul, Turkey.

Crytek is currently hiring for dozens of positions to iterate on Cryengine and develop a new unannounced AAA game. Recent Crytek games include a Crysis Remastered, The Climb 2, and the online-driven Hunt: Showdown.

The company has yet to respond to the rumors or reports.

Buy at Amazon

Crysis Maximum Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.99
$29.99$24.99$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/14/2021 at 3:50 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.