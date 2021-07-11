Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker benchmark is out, you can download it now
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker benchmark now out on the PC, weighs in at 2.2GB, full release on November 23 for PS4, PS5, and PC.
@anthony256
Published Sun, Jul 11 2021 8:12 PM CDT
Square Enix has just released a benchmark for Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker on the PC, which will be released on November 23 not just for the PC but also the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles.
You will need the base Final Fantasy XIV game for the new Endwalker expansion, which has moderate PC system requirements. Square Enix is asking for Windows 8.1 or Windows 10 64-bit, an Intel Core i5 processor or better, just 4GB of system RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 or AMD Radeon R7 260X or better.
Those requirements aren't too bad at all, but you'll need a hefty 80GB of storage for Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker.
Here's what you can expect in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker:
- Level cap raised from 80 to 90
- New jobs
- Expansive new areas, including Garlemald, Thavnair, and the city of Radz-at-Han
- New tribes and new threats
- New dungeons and raids
- A new small-scale PvP mode
- An additional Trust ally: Estinien Wyrmblood
- A new residential district: Ishgard
- Updates to the Gold Saucer
- Relaxing fun in Island Sanctuary
MINIMUM:
- OS: Windows® 8.1 64 bit, Windows® 10 64 bit
- Processor: Intel® Core™i5 2.4GHz or better
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX750 or better AMD Radeon™ R7 260X or better
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 80 GB available space
- Sound Card: A sound card which supports DirectSound®
- Additional Notes: If using a router, please set the ports below to allow for packet transfer. [Port numbers which may be used] TCP: 80, 443, 54992-54994, 55006-55007, 55021-55040
RECOMMENDED:
- OS: Windows® 8.1 64 bit, Windows® 10 64 bit
- Processor: Intel® Core™i7 3GHz or higher
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: 1920 x 1080: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX970 or higher AMD Radeon™ RX 480 or higher
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 80 GB available space
- Sound Card: A sound card which supports DirectSound®
- Additional Notes: If using a router, please set the ports below to allow for packet transfer. [Port numbers which may be used] TCP: 80, 443, 54992-54994, 55006-55007, 55021-55040
Newsletter Subscription