Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker benchmark is out, you can download it now

Square Enix has just released a benchmark for Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker on the PC, which will be released on November 23 not just for the PC but also the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles.

You will need the base Final Fantasy XIV game for the new Endwalker expansion, which has moderate PC system requirements. Square Enix is asking for Windows 8.1 or Windows 10 64-bit, an Intel Core i5 processor or better, just 4GB of system RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 or AMD Radeon R7 260X or better.

Those requirements aren't too bad at all, but you'll need a hefty 80GB of storage for Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker.

Here's what you can expect in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker:

Level cap raised from 80 to 90

New jobs

Expansive new areas, including Garlemald, Thavnair, and the city of Radz-at-Han

New tribes and new threats

New dungeons and raids

A new small-scale PvP mode

An additional Trust ally: Estinien Wyrmblood

A new residential district: Ishgard

Updates to the Gold Saucer

Relaxing fun in Island Sanctuary

MINIMUM:

OS : Windows® 8.1 64 bit, Windows® 10 64 bit

Processor : Intel® Core™i5 2.4GHz or better

Memory : 4 GB RAM

Graphics : NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX750 or better AMD Radeon™ R7 260X or better

DirectX : Version 11

Network : Broadband Internet connection

Storage : 80 GB available space

Sound Card : A sound card which supports DirectSound®

Additional Notes: If using a router, please set the ports below to allow for packet transfer. [Port numbers which may be used] TCP: 80, 443, 54992-54994, 55006-55007, 55021-55040

RECOMMENDED: