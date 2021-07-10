Crypto crackdown: GeForce RTX 3060 now costs $270 second hand in China

Second hand NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 cards and gaming laptops flood Chinese market, RTX 3060 can be had for under $270 or so.

GPU prices will still take many months to get anywhere near close to normal, but now second hand GPU and gaming laptop prices in China are coming down... at least for the GeForce RTX 3060.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The Block is reporting that a "large batch" of GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards with prices ranging anywhere between $336-$450 or so... but the seller didn't get many buyers, so the prices were reduced to $270. Another seller is getting rid of every single gaming laptop they purchased for crypto mining, and selling them for around $1000.

It all started around a week ago, where flash sales began popping up with bulk amounts of GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards -- as you can see from these pictures. I think you'd be find buying a second hand GeForce RTX 3060 right now, as it could only have had a few months on the market -- so a few months of use.

But remember that warranty becomes an issue with second hand purchases, so you don't want to be paying anywhere near MSRP if you're buying it second hand. Be careful, as always.