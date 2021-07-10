All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Crypto crackdown: GeForce RTX 3060 now costs $270 second hand in China

Second hand NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 cards and gaming laptops flood Chinese market, RTX 3060 can be had for under $270 or so.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Jul 10 2021 7:36 PM CDT
GPU prices will still take many months to get anywhere near close to normal, but now second hand GPU and gaming laptop prices in China are coming down... at least for the GeForce RTX 3060.

Crypto crackdown: GeForce RTX 3060 now costs $270 second hand in China
The Block is reporting that a "large batch" of GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards with prices ranging anywhere between $336-$450 or so... but the seller didn't get many buyers, so the prices were reduced to $270. Another seller is getting rid of every single gaming laptop they purchased for crypto mining, and selling them for around $1000.

It all started around a week ago, where flash sales began popping up with bulk amounts of GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards -- as you can see from these pictures. I think you'd be find buying a second hand GeForce RTX 3060 right now, as it could only have had a few months on the market -- so a few months of use.



But remember that warranty becomes an issue with second hand purchases, so you don't want to be paying anywhere near MSRP if you're buying it second hand. Be careful, as always.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, tomshardware.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

