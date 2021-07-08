All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Ultra-modded raytraced Skyrim teases Elder Scrolls 6 next-gen visuals

Skyrim Special Edition looks ultra-realistic with a ton of mods at 4K resolution on an RTX 3090 with Marty McFly's ray tracing.

Published Thu, Jul 8 2021 11:58 AM CDT
With the right mods, Skyrim can look like a modern next-gen game. It also helps if you have a beastly PC.

Modder Hodilton has cranked Skyrim Special Edition up to the max with a ton of mods to flex NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 at 4K, and the results are absolutely incredible. Using a RT mod alongside Reshade, Skyrim gets reborn into an insanely detailed RPG that could easily be re-released on today's platforms, and might give us an idea of what The Elder Scrolls 6 could look like on Bethesda's next-gen Creation Engine 2.

It's worth noting this isn't actual native RT support. Hodilton uses Marty McFly's raytracing mod (created by Pascal Gilcher) which only uses screen-space raytracing/ambient occlusion, not the actual second-gen RT cores found in the RTX 3090.

Remember that Microsoft is currently experimenting with DirectML machine learning algorithms to help upscale resolution similar to DLSS and Fidelity FX Super Resolution.

Check below for a list of mods used for this video, but for the RT you'll need to subscribe to Marty McFly's patreon.

Full Mod list

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

