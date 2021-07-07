Fallout 76 scrip cap increased by 500%, fans are very happy

Fallout 76's new Steel Reign update makes dramatic changes to the in-game economy by raising rate caps of daily resources.

Fallout 76's new Steel Reign update makes big changes to the game's economy and fans are pretty happy.

Bethesda just released a hefty new update for Fallout 76 that increases resource caps across the board. Players can now hold 40,000 caps (up from 30,000), gold bullion caps have been doubled to 10,000 units, daily scrip earnouts have doubled to 300 scrip, and the max scrip a player can hold has been boosted by 500% to a whopping 5,000. The developers at Bethesda Game Studios Austin are clearly listening to feedback.

The most important resource boost is the scrip limits. Like all Fallout games, Fallout 76's mid-to-endgame loop is driven by the hunt for legendary items. Seasoned players want to collect perfect legendary gear for themselves and their groups, and are prepared to do some serious grinding to get them. Fallout 76's randomized system can deliver lots of junk legendaries across 1-, 2-, or 3-star variants. Gamers scrap the items they don't want to get scrip, which is then spent on randomized legendary lootboxes from Purveyor Murmrgh. These boxes have the chance to drop some serious high-powered gear, but if they don't, players scrap them for even more scrip.

WALLET CHANGES Caps: The max cap limit has been increased from 30,000 to 40,000.

Gold Bullion: The daily vendor limit has been increased from 200 to 400. Additionally, the max player cap for Gold Bullion has been increased from 5,000 to 10,000.

Scrip: The daily vendor limit has been increased from 150 to 300. Additionally, the max player cap for Scrip has been increased from 1,000 to 5,000.

The new scrip limit means gamers now have more chances to get the items they want. Scrip is now also spent on Fallout 76's new legendary crafting system, which requires legendary modules (can be purchased with scrip) and legendary cores (earned from events).

The new 300 scrip per day payout cap is great for players, and it's arguably an essential part of the new system. Bethesda wants as many people engaging with the system as possible because it reinforces the gameplay loop.

The 5,000 scrip cap simply gives users more incentive to grind scrip and continue playing the game.

This is a win-win move for Bethesda and players alike, and Fallout 76 fans are happy with the changes.