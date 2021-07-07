President Trump suing Facebook, Google, Twitter over social media bans

President Trump was pretty much memory holed and removed from social media earlier this year, but he's not sitting on his hands at all -- far from that in fact.

President Trump has announced that he is suing Facebook, Google, and Twitter -- and their respective CEOs in Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, and Jack Dorsey. Trump said at a news conference in Bedminster, New Jersey: "We're demanding an end to the shadow banning, a stop to the silencing, a stop to the blacklisting, vanishing and canceling". He added that "we are asking the court to impose punitive damages".

The major argument that President Trump is pushing is that being suspended from his various social media accounts is an infringement on the First Amendment, that free speech wouldn't be stomped on by the government. President Trump added: "The Founding Fathers inscribed this right in the very first amendment to our Constitution because they knew that free speech is essential to the prevention of, look ... the prevention of horror".

The 3 lawsuits were filed in federal court in Florida -- which recently had a building fall down on itself with countless people still unaccounted for. President Trump is wanting Facebook, Google, and Twitter to reinstate his social media accounts and he also wants the court to declare that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act is unconstitutional.

Facebook, Google, and Twitter have not responded to President Trump's new lawsuits, but I'm sure we're going to hear a lot about it over the coming weeks and months.

It flies in the face of the uber-strong groupthink, but President Trump being banned off social media was a joke. There are far more "extremist" things you can find on social media, and far darker parts of social media and even active terrorist organizations on social platforms that get a free pass.

We'll see how this goes, but I can't imagine that it's going to happen without a (big) fight.