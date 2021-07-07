All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New iOS update is nuking people's iPhone batteries, here's the fix

Reports indicate that Apple's new iOS update 'iOS 14.6' is causing people's iPhone batteries to be drained faster than usual.

Published Wed, Jul 7 2021 4:03 AM CDT
Back at the end of May, iOS 14.6 was released to the public, and since then, reports are surfacing about how the newest update is causing iPhone batteries to drain faster than usual.

A new report from CNET states that several users have been saying that their iPhone's battery is draining a lot faster than it usually does since they updated their phone to iOS 14.6 and that this was most noticeable when using when the Podcast app. iOS 14.6 ushered in new features for iPhone users, some of which are a new way to find lost AirTag trackers, Apple Card Family, and more Apple Music support.

CNET recommends that if you have noticed a drop in your iPhone's battery life, you should go to Settings > Battery to find any apps that are using excessive battery power. Once you have located these apps, it's up to you whether or not you want to close/remove them to fix the problem. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:cnet.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

