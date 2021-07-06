All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: 'Huge UFO' spotted hovering over the sea for 10 seconds by student

Here's how $10 million in Xbox gift cards stolen by Microsoft employee

'singularly responsible for global fluctuations in the price of Xbox gift cards on reseller markets.''singularly responsible for g.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Jul 6 2021 6:04 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A former Microsoft employee may face deportation back to his home country if he's found guilty of stealing $10 million in Xbox gift cards.

Here's how $10 million in Xbox gift cards stolen by Microsoft employee 02 | TweakTown.com

According to a report from Windows Central, Vologymyr Kvashuk used his position as infrastructure tester at Microsoft to give himself $10.1 million worth of Xbox gift cards. Kvashuk reportedly discovered a bug in Microsoft's e-commerce code when he found that that Microsoft gave digital goods to the buyer even if they used a fake credit card.

Kvashuk then wrote a program essentially printed money to himself as it allowed him to mass-withdraw virtual gift cards from Microsoft. Prosecutors said that the scheme devised by Kvashuk "singularly responsible for global fluctuations in the price of Xbox gift cards on reseller markets." As previously mentioned, Kvashuk may face deportation back to Ukraine after he completes his prison sentence in 2027. Additionally, Kvashuk is required to pay back $8.3 million.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

$10 Xbox Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/6/2021 at 5:33 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:windowscentral.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.