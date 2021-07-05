All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Activision buys 11.6% stake in mobile casino game developer

Monetization titan Activision-Blizzard buys 12.6 million shares (11.6% stake) of casino mobile game developer Play Studios.

Published Mon, Jul 5 2021 6:27 PM CDT
Activision-Blizzard has acquired a 11.6% stake in Play Studios shortly before the company went public.

Games titan Activision-Blizzard has purchased 12,677,398 shares of Play Studios, a game developer mostly known for casino-based F2P social smartphone titles. The acquisition was made after Play Studios merged with the SPAC Acies Acquisition Corp. in order to start publicly trading on NASDAQ. Activision-Blizzard's share buyout represents a 11.6% portion of Play Studios.

Neither Activision nor Play Studios have publicly announced the share purchases on their press release pages, and the deal was found via SEC filings. Play Studios currently has over 4 million monthly active users and its share value sits at $7.84 per share with 106 million shares outstanding.

PLAYSTUDIOS launched in 2011, and it continues to grow its portfolio of globally celebrated apps - myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, POP! Slots, and the just-released myVEGAS Bingo. Gameplay is enhanced by the groundbreaking playAWARDS platform, in which players are able to exchange loyalty points for real-world rewards from more than 290 brands.

NEWS SOURCE:investor.activision.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

