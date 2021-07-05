All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Team Trump launches Twitter lookalike social media, gets hacked day 1

New reports are indicating that Team Trump's brand new social media platform has been hacked on the first day of launch.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Jul 5 2021 4:07 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A new social media platform released by Team Trump has debuted on the Google Play and Apple App Store. It's called GETTR.

Team Trump launches Twitter lookalike social media, gets hacked day 1 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The release of the GETTR has been in response to many conservatives leaving mainstream social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter after claiming both platforms are censoring conservative content and people. GETTR states its mission is "fighting cancel culture, promoting common sense, defending free speech, challenging social media monopolies, and creating a true marketplace of ideas."

The platform is led by Trump's former spokesman, Jason Miller, and Tim Murtaugh, Trump's former campaign spokesperson, is also involved as a consultant to GETTR. Trump has yet to confirm if he will be making an account on the app or if this is the long-awaited social media platform that he vowed he would create for his followers. A person involved with the app did confirm that there is an account reserved for him if he chooses to join.

Team Trump launches Twitter lookalike social media, gets hacked day 1 10 | TweakTown.com

BusinessInsider reports that the app looks very similar to Twitter, or at least has clearly used Twitter's appearance as inspiration for its own appearance. Above is GETTR, and below is Twitter.

Team Trump launches Twitter lookalike social media, gets hacked day 1 11 | TweakTown.com

On Sunday, GETTR was seemingly hacked as many Republican accounts, including Jason Miller's account, were vandalized by a user "@JudaBaghdad". However, The Verge got into contact with Miller regarding the supposed hack, and Miller said the issue was found and "sealed in a matter of minutes, and all the intruder was able to accomplish was to change a few user names."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Trump Middle Finger Biden Harris Republican American Flag T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/4/2021 at 8:58 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:businessinsider.com, theverge.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.