Sony to make new Sesame Street video games in Japan

Sony Group has acquired the rights to Sesame Street and plans to make new games as well as broadcast the children's show in Japan.

Published Wed, Jun 30 2021 3:53 PM CDT   |   Updated Wed, Jun 30 2021 5:00 PM CDT
Sony Group has acquired licensing rights to Sesame Street in Japan, and plans to create new games and other products based on the franchise, sources tell Nikkei Asia.

Sony's Creative Products division has re-acquired the rights to Sesame Street in Japan with the aim of creating and distributing products based on the hit kid's show. Sony's rights to Sesame Street expired in 2004 and have been renewed this year as expands into apparel, broadcasting the show throughout Japan, and eventually video games.

Other Sony Creative Products licenses include Thomas & Friends, Peter Rabbit, and Charles Schultz's Peanuts.

"Operations include merchandising such as video, print publications, apparel, toys and other products, while uses in the services field include broadcasting, screening, events, amusement facilities, telecommunications, sales promotion, and distribution, which are handled either directly or under license," the division's website explains.

This multi-faceted approach will bring new products and content to a number of Sony's divisions, including its thriving PlayStation platform which generated over $25 billion in revenues last year.

NEWS SOURCE:asia.nikkei.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

