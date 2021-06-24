Here's how you'll be able to download the Windows 11 beta next week

Microsoft is still months away from the official release of Windows 11, but between now and then we can expect a flurry of betas to hit Windows Insiders -- giving us a nice hype ramp over the coming months to the full release of Windows 11.

Windows 11 beta builds will begin going out to Windows Insiders starting June 28, 2021 -- just days from now. The early build of Windows 11 going out to Windows Insiders isn't the full Windows 11 though, as it'll be missing features -- which features we don't know just yet -- and not providing the full Windows 11 experience.

You can join the Windows Insider program, if you've got Windows 10 installed -- and if you've got the right hardware. You can sign up to the Windows Insider program on the official website, or if you type "Windows Insider" into the Search bar on Windows 10 you can do it all from there.

You'll need to sign into your Microsoft or work account in order to get into the Windows Insider program, with the next-gen Windows 11 operating system beta build dropping in just a few days time. Remember it's not the full version of Windows 11 -- so don't go installing it over the top of your current OS installation, and not expecting that you could have issues.