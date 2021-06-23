All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASRock's new Mini PC: flagship Ryzen 9 5950X + discrete GPU in tiny PC

ASRock redefines the high-performance Mini PC with its new 10 liters concept PC: packs in insane specs into tiny footprint.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jun 23 2021 8:32 PM CDT
ASRock has just teased its new 10 liters concept PC, which sees the company attempting to redefine the high-performance Mini PC... check it out:

The new ASRock DeskMini Max supports AMD's very latest Ryzen CPUs and APUs all the way through to the flagship Ryzen 9 5950X processor, which offers 16 cores and 32 threads of CPU power -- all in a tiny PC. You can't just offer a flagship 16C/32T processor without copious amounts of RAM and GPU horsepower, right?

ASRock can configure up to 128GB of DDR4 U-DIMM memory in its own in-house proprietary motherboard, and on top of that you can throw in a discrete GPU for some serious Mini PC gaming and productivity horsepower.

ASRock's new Mini PC: flagship Ryzen 9 5950X + discrete GPU in tiny PC 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES
ASRock's new Mini PC: flagship Ryzen 9 5950X + discrete GPU in tiny PC 02 | TweakTown.com

The Mini PC concept has been designed so that it can be tweaked with different combinations of hardware: a discrete graphics card, a 5.25-inch optical drive, multiple 3.5-inch mechanical HDDs or SSDs, and an air-cooled CPU or water-cooled CPU that has its waterblock hidden in front of the GPU -- yes, in front of the GPU!

ASRock's new Mini PC: flagship Ryzen 9 5950X + discrete GPU in tiny PC 04 | TweakTown.com

There's 1 x M.2 SSD, 2 x SATA ports, and 9 x USB ports so you won't be lacking in connectivity -- especially if you're jam packing the Ryzen 9 5950X, 128GB of DDR4, and a discrete GPU into the ASRock DeskMini Max PC.

Powering the system we have a 500W 80 PLUS bronze PSU, with ASRock customizing the cable length -- with the custom PSU making cable management nice and neat, saving space, and providing better heat dissipation.

ASRock's new Mini PC: flagship Ryzen 9 5950X + discrete GPU in tiny PC 05 | TweakTown.com
ASRock's new Mini PC: flagship Ryzen 9 5950X + discrete GPU in tiny PC 06 | TweakTown.com

There's some huge upgradeability here, so you could tweak the ASRock DeskMini Max PC over time.

ASRock DeskMini Max PC

  • 10 liters Compact Size
  • Supports AMD AM4 Socket Ryzen™ 5000/4000/3000/2000 Series Desktop APU & CPU (up to 105W)
  • 4 x DDR4 U-DIMM memory (up to 128GB)
  • Supports PCIe Cards (Max. Length ≦ 20cm)
  • 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI, 1 x D-Sub (Integrated)
  • 1 x Headset, 1 x Audio jack (Line out)
  • 5 x USB 3.2 Gen1 (1 x Type-C), 4 x USB 2.0
  • Up to 3 storage (2 x SATA, 1 x M.2 SSD)
  • 1 x M.2 (key E 2230) slot for Wi-Fi + BT Module
  • 1 x RJ45 Gigabit LAN
  • 5.25" ODD/Peripheral devices (Optional)
  • 500W power supply with custom length cables
  • Easy to assemble
  • 168(W) x 220.8(D) x 268(H) mm (excl. Protrusions)
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

