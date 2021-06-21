All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Scientists create straw that cures hiccups instantaneously

Researchers and scientists have created a brand new straw that can reportedly cure hiccups instantaneously in 92% of people.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Jun 21 2021 8:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Most people have experienced hiccups at some point in their life, and in some cases, they can be quite discomforting, depending on how long the experience goes on for.

Scientists create straw that cures hiccups instantaneously 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

What if researchers told you they had developed a new straw that cures hiccups instantaneously? Well, according to the Mayo Clinic, that straw has been invented, and according to recent tests, 92% of people were cured of their hiccups after using the straw. The new straw has been patented as HiccAway and is called "the forced inspiratory suction and swallow tool" or FISST for short.

So what is it? The design of the straw is fairly standard, it's an L-shaped device that features a mouthpiece located at one end and a pressure valve at the other end. The straw is also equipped with an adjustable cap that goes into the end of the straw. As for the science behind it, the straw activates two nerves that are responsible for hiccups occurring, the phrenic nerve responsible for the activation of the diaphragm and the vague nerve for the swallowing action.

Scientists create straw that cures hiccups instantaneously 02 | TweakTown.com

The study was published in the Jama Network and mentions that it didn't use a control group of any kind but relied on self-reported results from its participants. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Hiware 12-Pack Reusable Stainless Steel Metal Straws with Case

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$8.24
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/21/2021 at 4:36 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:interestingengineering.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.