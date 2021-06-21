Scientists create straw that cures hiccups instantaneously

Most people have experienced hiccups at some point in their life, and in some cases, they can be quite discomforting, depending on how long the experience goes on for.

What if researchers told you they had developed a new straw that cures hiccups instantaneously? Well, according to the Mayo Clinic, that straw has been invented, and according to recent tests, 92% of people were cured of their hiccups after using the straw. The new straw has been patented as HiccAway and is called "the forced inspiratory suction and swallow tool" or FISST for short.

So what is it? The design of the straw is fairly standard, it's an L-shaped device that features a mouthpiece located at one end and a pressure valve at the other end. The straw is also equipped with an adjustable cap that goes into the end of the straw. As for the science behind it, the straw activates two nerves that are responsible for hiccups occurring, the phrenic nerve responsible for the activation of the diaphragm and the vague nerve for the swallowing action.

The study was published in the Jama Network and mentions that it didn't use a control group of any kind but relied on self-reported results from its participants. For more information on this story, check out this link here.