All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Scientists found fossils from the largest mammal to ever lived on land

Researchers have uncovered some fossilized bones for what has now been declared as the largest mammal to ever live on land.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Jun 21 2021 7:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A team of paleontologists has discovered fossils of what they claim to be the largest mammal to have ever lived on Earth.

Scientists found fossils from the largest mammal to ever lived on land 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The discovery leads scientists to believe that the animal was actually a new breed of rhinoceros, but this one, in particular, was a giant rhinoceros dubbed Paraceratherium linxiaense (Linxia Giant Rhino). The skull of the Linxia Giant Rhino measured in at a whopping length of three feet, and if the rhino were alive today, it would be taller than 23 feet, weighing approximately 24 tons.

Using genetic analysis, the researchers were able to find out that the rhino would have lived around 31 million years ago in China, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, and Pakistan. Additionally, the researchers mention that the Linxia Giant Rhino is related to the rhinos that are living in Pakistan, and for the rhino to be discovered in Linxia, it would have had to cross the Tibetan plateau, leading researchers to believe the plateau was much lower in the past than it currently is.

Scientists found fossils from the largest mammal to ever lived on land 01 | TweakTown.com

Deng Tao, led by a Chinese and US team, "Usually fossils come in pieces, but this one is complete, with a very complete skull and a very complete jaw, which is rare. The skull was more than a meter (three feet) long, and it was very rare for a skull of that size to be preserved. We also found the cervical spine."

Tao added, "This is the largest mammal ever to have lived on land".

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Wildlife of the World

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$35.33
$35.33--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/20/2021 at 11:39 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:edition.cnn.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.