Hubble Space Telescope shows it age, NASA struggles to bring it online

The Hubble Space Telescope has been 'down' since June 13, and NASA teams are still currently struggling to get it back online.

Published Mon, Jun 21 2021 6:33 AM CDT
Since June 13, NASA has been attempting to get its Hubble Space Telescope back online after a problem caused the telescope to enter safe mode.

The Hubble Space Telescope has been in service for more than 30 years, and to say that the technology inside Hubble is old is an understatement. Now that old technology is beginning to show its age as NASA attempts to fix a glitch in Hubble's payload computer. NASA either tried to restart the computer on June 14 or to switch the telescope to its backup memory module. Both attempts failed on June 14 and June 17.

This isn't the first time Hubble has experienced an issue like this before. Back in March, NASA had to deal with getting Hubble back online after an error was spotted in the telescope's main flight computer. The payload system used in Hubble was created in the 1980s, and if failing such as the one that NASA is experiencing now continues, we could see a much greater need to get the telescope's successor, the James Webb Space Telescope, up into space.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

