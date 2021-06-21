Hubble Space Telescope shows it age, NASA struggles to bring it online

The Hubble Space Telescope has been 'down' since June 13, and NASA teams are still currently struggling to get it back online.

Since June 13, NASA has been attempting to get its Hubble Space Telescope back online after a problem caused the telescope to enter safe mode.

The Hubble Space Telescope has been in service for more than 30 years, and to say that the technology inside Hubble is old is an understatement. Now that old technology is beginning to show its age as NASA attempts to fix a glitch in Hubble's payload computer. NASA either tried to restart the computer on June 14 or to switch the telescope to its backup memory module. Both attempts failed on June 14 and June 17.

This isn't the first time Hubble has experienced an issue like this before. Back in March, NASA had to deal with getting Hubble back online after an error was spotted in the telescope's main flight computer. The payload system used in Hubble was created in the 1980s, and if failing such as the one that NASA is experiencing now continues, we could see a much greater need to get the telescope's successor, the James Webb Space Telescope, up into space.

