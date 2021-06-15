All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 6Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Pimax is almost finished developing its motion controllers

Pimax is in the final stages of development before starting full production of its upcoming Sword VR motion controllers.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Tue, Jun 15 2021 10:14 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Pimax revealed to its Kickstarter backers and community members that it is nearing the production of the Pimax Sword motion controllers. The company is in the last stage before final production starts.

Pimax is almost finished developing its motion controllers 01 | TweakTown.com

Pimax has been working on its VR motion controllers for years now. The company first revealed plans to make Pimax-branded SteamVR-tracked motion controllers during its Kickstarter campaign in 2017. The controllers were meant to be a component of the Pimax 8K or 5K full package. And when the campaign reached $4 million in funding, Pimax said it would sell two varieties; one with a trackpad and one with a thumbstick. Kickstarter backers who opted for the full kit have since received Valve Index controller to fulfil their purchase, but the Pimax controllers are still coming.

The Pimax controllers have undergone several redesigns and iterations since the 2017 campaign. In 2019, Pimax revealed the controller's name, dubbed Sword, and showed an early rendering of what they would look like. Finally, it appears Pimax is getting ready to bring the Sword controllers to the market.

Pimax posted the following statement on the company's community forum on Friday:

"We have moved into the trial production testing phase for the Pimax Sword controllers and are now producing the devices from our full production line. This is typically the last step prior to the official release, so please expect more information about the release of Sword controllers very soon.

We cannot wait to reveal the features and specifications of the Sword controller in the upcoming special press release."

We'll follow up once we receive Pimax's press release.

Buy at Amazon

Pimax Vision 8K X VR Headset with Dual Native 4K CLPL Displays, 200 De

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1449.00
$1449.00$1449.00$1449.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/15/2021 at 10:08 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:community.openmr.ai

Kevin joined the TweakTown team in 2020 and has since kept us informed daily on the latest news. Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.