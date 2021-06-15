Pimax is almost finished developing its motion controllers

Pimax is in the final stages of development before starting full production of its upcoming Sword VR motion controllers.

Pimax revealed to its Kickstarter backers and community members that it is nearing the production of the Pimax Sword motion controllers. The company is in the last stage before final production starts.

Pimax has been working on its VR motion controllers for years now. The company first revealed plans to make Pimax-branded SteamVR-tracked motion controllers during its Kickstarter campaign in 2017. The controllers were meant to be a component of the Pimax 8K or 5K full package. And when the campaign reached $4 million in funding, Pimax said it would sell two varieties; one with a trackpad and one with a thumbstick. Kickstarter backers who opted for the full kit have since received Valve Index controller to fulfil their purchase, but the Pimax controllers are still coming.

The Pimax controllers have undergone several redesigns and iterations since the 2017 campaign. In 2019, Pimax revealed the controller's name, dubbed Sword, and showed an early rendering of what they would look like. Finally, it appears Pimax is getting ready to bring the Sword controllers to the market.

Pimax posted the following statement on the company's community forum on Friday:

"We have moved into the trial production testing phase for the Pimax Sword controllers and are now producing the devices from our full production line. This is typically the last step prior to the official release, so please expect more information about the release of Sword controllers very soon.

We cannot wait to reveal the features and specifications of the Sword controller in the upcoming special press release."

We'll follow up once we receive Pimax's press release.