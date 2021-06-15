All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl Ultimate Edition will cost you $340

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl Ultimate Edition costs $340, but you'll get an 'Artifact Container Lamp' and a wicked backpack.

Published Tue, Jun 15 2021 7:39 PM CDT
If you've been patiently waiting for STALKER 2 all of these years, then you will be ready to open your wallet for the various physical releases of STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl.

STALKER 2 will be coming in four different physical editions, with the Standard Edition, Limited Edition, Collector's Edition, and Ultimate Edition all coming with various goodies, add ons, and even a lamp -- because GSC Game World must love lamp.

But it's the Ultimate Edition that has my attention -- where it comes with everything else that the Collector's Edition comes with... but with an "Artifact Container Lamp" and a "S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Backpack". These two items are costing nearly as much as the entire Collector's Edition... with the Collector's Edition priced at $180, and the Ultimate Edition priced at $340.

STALKER 2: Standard Edition will include a steel book, a letter from the developers, a Souvenir Zone Permit, and a sticker pack -- all for $60. Up from there, we have STALKER 2: Limited Edition which has everything the Standard Edition includes, but adds a Zone Map, a poster, faction patches, a military token, and a keychain (multi-tool with fire starter) which costs $80.

STALKER 2: Collector's Edition includes everything the Limited Edition physical release has, but for another $100 you're getting a STALKER 2 art book and a wicked STALKER figurine for a total cost of $180. But it's the insane STALKER 2: Ultimate Edition that has an even cooler Artifact Container Lamp and even a STALKER backpack for a total of $340.

All versions of the physical release will include a Steam key, while pre-orders for the physical versions of STALKER 2 aren't live just yet.

A great breakdown of the different versions of STALKER 2 in physical form.

And a perfect meme to wrap it all up.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat

