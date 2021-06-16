All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
China breaks world record for 'artificial sun', unlimited energy soon?

China has broken the world record when it comes to creating an 'artificial sun' and sustaining its extremely hot temperature.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Jun 16 2021 6:34 AM CDT
China is moving towards creating unlimited clean energy by designing and building an artificial Sun here on Earth.

A team of researchers at the Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) have said via Chinese state media that a new world record has been set for nuclear fusion temperature and how long that temperature was held. Reports indicate that the new world record, set by EAST, is 120 million degrees Celcius and was held for 101 seconds. For reference, the Sun is approximately 150 million degrees Celcius and will burn for billions of years.

So, why are researchers trying to create a Sun here on Earth? If researchers can manage to replicate a Sun here on Earth, they will be able to harness the energy that it produces and thus be able to provide cities with endless clean energy. Essentially, if researchers can provide enough pressure to the reaction to keep it going indefinitely, they would have considerably assisted the world's fossil fuel problem, which is a limited resource.

If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:bigthink.com

