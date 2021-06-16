All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Psychonauts 2 release date announced at Microsoft's E3 broadcast

During Microsoft and Bethesda's E3 broadcast, the sequel to Psychonauts was announced. Introducing, Psychonauts 2 by Double Fine.

Published Wed, Jun 16 2021 8:34 AM CDT
The long-awaited sequel to Psychonauts has finally received a release date at the Microsoft/Bethesda E3 broadcast.

The announcement aired on June 13, and fans of the 16-year-old title were undoubtedly pleased to see that Psychonauts is getting a sequel, Psychonauts 2. Unlike many of the other titles that were announced at this year's E3, Psychonauts 2 will be releasing this year on August 25. To go along with the announcement, Microsoft has released a new trailer that shows off some hilariously fun gameplay.

For those that haven't played the original Psychonauts, here's a quick synopsis of the game; Psychonauts is a platformer adventure title that introduces players to a character called Raz that has psychic powers. Raz is a Psychonaut-in-training or, "Psycadet", and throughout the game, players will jump through people's minds to help them overcome their fears. Psychonauts 2 will also feature Raz as the main character, but this time he's a graduated intern at Psychonaut Headquarters. Psychonauts 2 will drop on August 25 on Xbox and Windows.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

