Battlefield 2042 isn't coming to Xbox Game Pass at release

EA has no plans to bring Battlefield 2042 to Xbox Game Pass at launch, the game will be a premium release outside of EA Play Pro.

Today DICE showcased the first gameplay footage for Battlefield 2042, revealing crazy world-breaking storms, wingsuits, grappling hooks, ziplines, and on-the-fly weapon attachment changing.

The biggest surprise was something that didn't show up. Rumor has it Battlefield 2042 was to release on Xbox Game Pass day one, but those reports were wrong. The end of the trailer had no mention of Game Pass, so the shooter will only be available via a subscription on EA Play Pro on PC.

Battlefield 2042 releases October 22, 2021 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Battlefield 2042 releases October 22, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Check below for screenshots and info directly from EA:

Seven Multiplayer Maps

ORBITAL

Kourou, French Guiana

It's a race against time and hostile conditions as you fight around the site of an imminent rocket launch. Watch out for both enemy fire and upcoming storms on this dynamic map.

HOURGLASS

Doha, Qatar

Fight in a city lost to the desertification around it. Massive dust and sand storms are constantly rolling in, blotting out the natural light, as you battle for control of a convoy trapped in the shifting sands.

KALEIDOSCOPE

Songdo, South Korea

In a state-of-the art metropolis in South Korea, zipline between skyscrapers and fight among the plazas surrounding the city's iconic data center.

MANIFEST

Brani Island, Singapore

Watch out for tropical tornadoes and navigate through maze-like cargo containers in this key trade location, vital to American supply lines.

DISCARDED

Alang, India

Along a strategic section of India's west coast, colossal ships stranded on the beach are being stripped for parts. Fight among the hulls of these behemoths while adapting to deadly storms.

BREAKAWAY

Queen Maud Land, Antarctica

Tread carefully on this dynamic map where oil extraction has turned the freezing area to a strategic hot spot. Take advantage of destructible fuel tanks and silos that create debris fields and permanent fires when destroyed

RENEWAL

Eastern Desert, Egypt

A giant wall, built to secure rich, man-made agricultural areas, takes center stage on this intense map. Prepare for the extreme conditions, deploy, and secure the access points and massive gates in the wall.

Battlefield 2042 is releasing on both current- and next-gen consoles, but the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version will be $69.99.

Here's what EA has to say about the three multiplayer modes:

All-Out Warfare - the next generation of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, featuring the largest maps ever for the franchise and for the first time, up to 128 players*. Experience the intensity of All-Out Warfare in large-scale battles like never before on maps filled with dynamic weather, dangerous environmental hazards, and spectacular world events that see tornadoes rip across the map and sandstorms block out the sun. Conquest and Breakthrough have never looked or played better than in Battlefield 2042. Battle across land, air, and sea in frantic 128-player* fights.

CONQUEST - Battlefield's massive, iconic sandbox mode returns - this time supporting 128 players on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, and PC. The maps have been specifically designed for this vast scale, with action divided into "clusters" of various kinds. Also, the action now centers around sectors consisting of several flags instead of individual control points.

BREAKTHROUGH - The return of Breakthrough sees two teams - Attackers and Defenders - battle over larger-scale sectors as the Attackers push towards the final objective. Each sector is designed to house a larger number of players, enabling more strategic choice and more flanking opportunities. Approach the capture areas from multiple locations and take advantage of more types of tactical possibilities.

Hazard Zone - an all-new, high-stakes, squad-based game-type for the Battlefield franchise that is a modern take on the multiplayer experience that is distinctly DICE but very different from All-Out Warfare's Conquest or Breakthrough modes. Hazard Zone is a tense experience that combines edge-of-your-seat gameplay with the best of the Battlefield sandbox.

TO BE ANNOUNCED - the third experience, being developed by DICE LA, is another exciting new game-type for the franchise. This experience is a love letter to Battlefield fans and one that long-time players will feel right at home with. Tune-in to EA Play Live on July 22 for all the details.