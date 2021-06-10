All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Death Stranding director's cut announced for PlayStation 5

Hideo Kojima announces Death Stranding is coming to PlayStation 5 as an extended director's cut with new content and story.

Published Thu, Jun 10 2021 1:27 PM CDT
Death Stranding is coming to Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 with optimizations and extended content, Hideo Kojima today announced

Hideo Kojima joined Geoff Keighley during the Summer Game Fest live stream to announce Death Stranding's director's cut, a new lengthy version of the game that's optimized for Sony's PS5, and the teaser showed Sam Porter Bridges hiding in a box just like Metal Gear Solid's Snake. There's no official info on when the game is coming or what exactly is included, but expect next-gen upgrades including higher resolution textures, better frame rates, and ultra-fast loading with the PS5's PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Here's what Kojima said about his next game: "I have to think about what's going to happen in the future. If it as something like an alien coming, it wouldn't matter. I always want to put societal elements as a base into the game, to introduce the player to what's happening and maybe they'll think about it."

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

