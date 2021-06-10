Death Stranding director's cut announced for PlayStation 5

Hideo Kojima announces Death Stranding is coming to PlayStation 5 as an extended director's cut with new content and story.

Death Stranding is coming to Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 with optimizations and extended content, Hideo Kojima today announced

Hideo Kojima joined Geoff Keighley during the Summer Game Fest live stream to announce Death Stranding's director's cut, a new lengthy version of the game that's optimized for Sony's PS5, and the teaser showed Sam Porter Bridges hiding in a box just like Metal Gear Solid's Snake. There's no official info on when the game is coming or what exactly is included, but expect next-gen upgrades including higher resolution textures, better frame rates, and ultra-fast loading with the PS5's PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Here's what Kojima said about his next game: "I have to think about what's going to happen in the future. If it as something like an alien coming, it wouldn't matter. I always want to put societal elements as a base into the game, to introduce the player to what's happening and maybe they'll think about it."