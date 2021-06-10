GameStop's new CEO left Amazon to lead e-commerce transformation
GameStop has found a new CEO to replace its long-running leader George Sherman. The company announced that ex-Amazon executive Matt Furlong will take over as GameStop CEO in June. During his 8-year tenure at Amazon, Furlong led the e-giant's operations in Australia and also served two years as a technical advisor for Amazon's North American consumer business. Furlong is well-versed in digital retail.
17-year Amazon finance expert Mike Recupero has also been appointed as GameStop's CFO. Recupero has been involved in eight different finance roles at Amazon ranging from VP of Finance and CFO of European business to CFO of Amazon's mighty North American sector.
GameStop has also appointed Chewy CEO Ryan Cohen as Chairman of the Board, giving the billionaire more control in executing e-commerce plans. In March 2021, Ryan formed a new Strategic Planning and Capital Allocation Committee to spark the hybridized business plan.
Both Furlong and Recupero will help spark GameStop's new aspirations of digital dominance.
Mr. Furlong is a veteran e-commerce leader with significant experience implementing growth strategies across global geographies and product categories. Most recently, he was a Country Leader and oversaw Amazon's Australia business during a period of substantial growth. He was previously a Technical Advisor to the head of Amazon's North America Consumer business. Throughout his nearly nine years at Amazon, he also ran a variety of product categories and oversaw strong market share expansion. Mr. Furlong began his career at Procter & Gamble, where he was an executive focused on brand, marketing and sales strategies.
Mr. Recupero is a seasoned technology industry finance executive, who spent more than 17 years at Amazon supporting growth across global geographies and product categories. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of the North American Consumer business after serving as Chief Financial Officer of Prime Video. He previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of the European Consumer business. He began his career at Amazon, holding Analyst, Manager and Director roles of increasing responsibility.