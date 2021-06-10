GameStop's new CEO left Amazon to lead e-commerce transformation

GameStop's new CEO Matt Furlong leaves Amazon after 8 years to help lead the company's new ambitious e-commerce transformation.

GameStop has appointed two seasoned Amazon executives to help lead its digital e-commerce transformation.

GameStop has found a new CEO to replace its long-running leader George Sherman. The company announced that ex-Amazon executive Matt Furlong will take over as GameStop CEO in June. During his 8-year tenure at Amazon, Furlong led the e-giant's operations in Australia and also served two years as a technical advisor for Amazon's North American consumer business. Furlong is well-versed in digital retail.

17-year Amazon finance expert Mike Recupero has also been appointed as GameStop's CFO. Recupero has been involved in eight different finance roles at Amazon ranging from VP of Finance and CFO of European business to CFO of Amazon's mighty North American sector.

GameStop has also appointed Chewy CEO Ryan Cohen as Chairman of the Board, giving the billionaire more control in executing e-commerce plans. In March 2021, Ryan formed a new Strategic Planning and Capital Allocation Committee to spark the hybridized business plan.

Both Furlong and Recupero will help spark GameStop's new aspirations of digital dominance.

Read Also: GameStop shrinks debt by 91% in 2021, losses reduced by 59%