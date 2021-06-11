All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
US intelligence report confirms recent UFO sightings aren't aliens

A new report has revealed that the coming UFO disclosure from the US intelligence agencies won't be revealing alien existence.

Published Fri, Jun 11 2021 4:46 AM CDT
Senior administration officials who are close to the coming UFO report headed for Congress have said that the report won't disclose any alien link to the recent UFO videos.

US intelligence report confirms recent UFO sightings aren't aliens 01 | TweakTown.com

According to a report by The New York Times, "senior administration officials" who were briefed on the coming report scheduled for Congress by June 25 have said that the report won't reveal any evidence that links the UFO sightings to extraterrestrial life. US intelligence agencies will deliver the report to Congress, and most of its contents will be revealed to the public.

However, some parts of it will remain classified, but the Times reports that the parts that will remain classified "will not contain any evidence concluding that the phenomena are alien spacecraft". If the objects seen in the now-famous Navy pilot videos aren't extraterrestrial life, then what is it? The Times reports that these UFOs may be hypersonic technology that has been developed in China or Russia. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

livescience.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

