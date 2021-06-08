All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Take your desktop wallpaper to the next level with Hubble's latest pic

The Hubble Space Telescope continues to shock people at its incredible quality. Its latest picture could easily be a screensaver.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Jun 8 2021 4:33 AM CDT
The Hubble Space Telescope is some of the best 'eyes' we have on the universe, and the images it can capture are nothing short of breathtaking.

Launched 30-years-ago, the Hubble Space Telescope captures space phenomena in unprecedented detail. Every day the space telescope is observing the universe as far as it can muster. The data that it relays back to researchers on Earth allows them to better understand the countless mysteries that layout in the cold dark void.

The most recent image released by Hubble has made it onto my own wallpaper, and once you see it, it may make it onto yours. Hubble has snapped a ridiculously good image of the spiral galaxy NGC 691, which is about 120 million light-years from Earth. NASA explains that "this galaxy is a member of the NGC 691 galaxy group named after it, which features a group of gravitationally bound galaxies." If you are interested in reading more about this story or would like to download the image in full resolution, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

