Borderlands dev's new game accidentally confirmed by site code

Promo website confirms Wonderlands is the name of Gearbox's and 2K Game's newest project, should be Borderlands spin-off.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jun 7 2021 5:10 PM CDT
Today 2K Games and Gearbox confirmed they will show a new game on June 10, and the promo website for the game accidentally confirmed the game is called Wonderlands.

A new game is coming from 2K and Gearbox, but the official website pretty much spoiled the announcement. Mentions of "Wonderlands" were found in the BeChaoticGreat.com website website source code, and this corroborates previous leaks of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Leaks say this project will be a Borderlands spin-off starring Tiny Tina built in the Borderlands 3 engine. While official details are light, Take-Two President Karl Slatoff describes this new Gearbox project as an "immersive core" game. These titles are described as investment-driven experiences that sit alongside franchises like Borderlands, GTA, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Embracer, who now owns Gearbox, also confirmed the game will release in the FY2021 period.

Gearbox's 30-minute E3 2021 presentation goes live on June 12 at 5PM EST.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

