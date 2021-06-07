All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Ubisoft changes new Rainbow Six name to make it COVID-19-friendly

Ubisoft's new three-player Rainbow Six co-op squad shooter gets a name change to avoid controversy with ongoing pandemic.

Published Mon, Jun 7 2021 4:30 PM CDT
As promised, Ubisoft has changed the name of Rainbow Six Quarantine into something more pandemic-friendly.

Today Ubisoft announced that Rainbow Six Quarantine is now Rainbow Six Extraction. Ubisoft had originally named the squad shooter before the COVID-19 pandemic scoured the world, and this is the third name assigned to the game: First we had Quarantine, then Parasite, and now Extraction.

Interestingly enough, Ubisoft had actually confirmed the re-name in a recent Annual General Meeting of Shareholders report (spotted first by Axios games reporter Stephen Totilo) where it said:

...in order to take into account the context of the Covid-19 crisis, which led in particular to Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Extraction being postponed to the next financial year, and subsequently to the Group's financial objectives being updated.

Ubisoft plans to reveal lots more about Rainbow Six Extraction during its Ubisoft Forward event on Saturday, June 12 at 12:00PM PST / 3PM EST.

Here's what the devs are saying about the game:

"We took the strong foundations of Rainbow Six Siege and crafted a modern tactical co-op shooter where you'll be facing an always-evolving alien threat. You'll have plenty of different challenges to overcome but will always have one goal in mind: Making sure no one gets left behind. It will be up to you and your squad to decide when to push forward or when to extract. Extraction is truly the name of the game,"said creative director Patrik Methe.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

