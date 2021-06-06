All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Microsoft may announce new smaller-scale acquisition at E3 2021

Rumor has it Xbox has bought more IPs to fuel Game Pass, and a smaller-scale studio acquisition could be announced at E3 2021.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Jun 6 2021 12:40 PM CDT
Rumor has it that Microsoft may add a 23rd studio to its Xbox Game Studios banner with an announcement at E3 2021.

Windows Central's Jez Corden has heard "very good" rumors that Microsoft plans to secure more IP to power its Game Pass ambitions. It's possible a new studio could be included in this franchise buyout, and a new studio acquisition will be announced at E3 2021. Corden was careful to say it won't be a huge AAA purchase like ZeniMax Media, which Microsoft paid $7.5 billion to acquire.

Sometimes the easiest way to acquire an IP is to acquire a studio. Most studios don't want to sell their IPs or franchises unless they're going under, like, say, THQ. Companies like Capcom, SEGA, Square Enix, and Nintendo protect their intellectual properties at all costs and continually mine them with sequels, re-releases/remasters, and spin-offs.

There's no word on what--or who--Microsoft could be buying, but the company currently has 23 studios under its belt and it's been a fair bit since a big release has dropped.

Following the ZeniMax buyout the Xbox Game Studios list looks like this:

  1. 343 Industries
  2. Bethesda Softworks
  3. id Software
  4. MachineGames
  5. Obsidian Entertainment
  6. Playground Games
  7. ZeniMax Online
  8. The Coalition
  9. The Initiative
  10. Turn10
  11. RARE
  12. Mojang
  13. inXile
  14. Arkane
  15. Alpha Dog
  16. Compulsion Games
  17. Ninja Theory
  18. Roundhouse Studios
  19. Tango Gameworks
  20. Undead Labs
  21. World's Edge
  22. Xbox Game Studios Publishing
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

