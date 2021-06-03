All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6
TRENDING NOW: Amazon will be sharing your home Wi-Fi signal with strangers on June 8

Iran's biggest warship has sunk, and officially we don't know why

Reports are indicating that Iran's largest navy warship has caught fire in the Gulf of Oman and has sunk for reasons on unknown.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Jun 3 2021 5:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A new report from Reuters has revealed that Iran's largest warship has caught fire and sunk in the Gulf of Oman.

At the time of writing this, Iranian officials have revealed the exact reason why the IRIS Kharg has sunk, but reports are indicating that the ship's crew was safely rescued before the ship went down. Speculation is growing that the ship's sinking may have something to do with its connection with the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea and is responsible for around 21 million barrels of oil per day, or around a fifth of the world's oil.

So how did the fire start? And who is responsible? At the moment, no one knows, but there has been a focus on the Strait of Hormuz, with both Iran and Israel claiming that each other have attacked ships operating in the area. Additionally, there have been many explosion accusations tossed around by both parties. If you are interested in reading more about Iran and Israel, check out this link here.

Iran's biggest warship has sunk, and officially we don't know why 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Bitcoin Commemorative Coin 24K Gold Plated BTC Limited Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$4.50
$4.50$6.19$6.49
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/3/2021 at 2:20 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:interestingengineering.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.