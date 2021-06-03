All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA celebrates Perseverance rover for being on Mars for 100 days

NASA is celebrating the milestone of its new Mars rover called Perseverance reaching one-hundred days of living on the Red Planet.

Published Thu, Jun 3 2021 4:33 AM CDT
NASA's Perseverance has been living for 100 days on Mars, and NASA is celebrating with a Twitter post that commemorates the new rover.

Perseverance touched down in the ancient lake bed called the Jezero crater on February 18, and since then, it has been sending back incredible information about the Martian landscape. Perseverance is on a hunt for remains of past life, and researchers believe that if Mars ever hosted any life, fossils of their remains would be in the crater.

The new Martian rover is making good progress uncovering the mysteries of the Red Planet, and since it touched down, it has sent back more than 75,000 images. Other achievements from the rover include; recording the first sounds from Mars, transporting the Ingenuity helicopter, which later became the first aircraft humans have ever launched on another world and blasting rocks with lasers. For more information on Perseverance, check out this link here.

