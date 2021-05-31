All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

AMD's new DLSS competitor makes the GeForce GTX 1060 up to 41% faster

AMD's new FidelityFX Super Resolution makes NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1060 up to 41% faster at 1440p in Godfall on the Epic preset.

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 31 2021 10:05 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Yeah, you read that right -- AMD's new FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) is an even better version of NVIDIA's until now magic technology in the form of DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling).

AMD's new DLSS competitor makes the GeForce GTX 1060 up to 41% faster 08 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

AMD ran the newly-released Godfall on the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card at 2560 x 1440 (1440p) on the Epic preset, with the GTX 1060 hitting 27FPS average. But with FSR enabled, the GTX 1060 has a 41% boost in performance and hits a much more playable 38FPS average.

Why the GeForce GTX 1060? AMD chose the GeForce GTX 1060 as it is the most commonly used graphics card on Steam, so it is the perfect flex of FSR muscle that it needs to fling shot an arrow into the backyard of every gamer on the planet saying "hey, so FSR kicks ass and you should know about it".

That's an incredible result and just a glimpse of what is to come through FSR. FSR will work on not just AMD Radeon graphics cards, but NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards... oh, and AMD Ryzen CPUs and the Microsoft Xbox Series X/S and Sony PlayStation 5 next-gen consoles.

AMD's new DLSS competitor makes the GeForce GTX 1060 up to 41% faster 06 | TweakTown.comAMD's new DLSS competitor makes the GeForce GTX 1060 up to 41% faster 07 | TweakTown.com
AMD's new DLSS competitor makes the GeForce GTX 1060 up to 41% faster 09 | TweakTown.comAMD's new DLSS competitor makes the GeForce GTX 1060 up to 41% faster 10 | TweakTown.com

As FidelityFX Super Resolution is used by more and more developers... which it will, why would you want to pay to use NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 and eventually DLSS 3.0 which is locked to GeForce graphics cards when you can use FSR and have it spread across many, many more products?

FSR will evolve over time and once AMD launches its next-gen RDNA 3 architecture, I'm sure FSR is going to be super-boosted with abilities and become a true next-gen threat against NVIDIA and its highly-praised DLSS technology.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 Super

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$749.99
$749.99$789.99$770.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/31/2021 at 9:49 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.