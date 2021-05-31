AMD's new DLSS competitor makes the GeForce GTX 1060 up to 41% faster

AMD's new FidelityFX Super Resolution makes NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1060 up to 41% faster at 1440p in Godfall on the Epic preset.

Yeah, you read that right -- AMD's new FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) is an even better version of NVIDIA's until now magic technology in the form of DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling).

AMD ran the newly-released Godfall on the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card at 2560 x 1440 (1440p) on the Epic preset, with the GTX 1060 hitting 27FPS average. But with FSR enabled, the GTX 1060 has a 41% boost in performance and hits a much more playable 38FPS average.

Why the GeForce GTX 1060? AMD chose the GeForce GTX 1060 as it is the most commonly used graphics card on Steam, so it is the perfect flex of FSR muscle that it needs to fling shot an arrow into the backyard of every gamer on the planet saying "hey, so FSR kicks ass and you should know about it".

That's an incredible result and just a glimpse of what is to come through FSR. FSR will work on not just AMD Radeon graphics cards, but NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards... oh, and AMD Ryzen CPUs and the Microsoft Xbox Series X/S and Sony PlayStation 5 next-gen consoles.

As FidelityFX Super Resolution is used by more and more developers... which it will, why would you want to pay to use NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 and eventually DLSS 3.0 which is locked to GeForce graphics cards when you can use FSR and have it spread across many, many more products?

FSR will evolve over time and once AMD launches its next-gen RDNA 3 architecture, I'm sure FSR is going to be super-boosted with abilities and become a true next-gen threat against NVIDIA and its highly-praised DLSS technology.