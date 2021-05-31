NASA reveals a stunning image of the chaotic heart of the Milky Way

NASA has released a stunning image taken by the Chanda X-ray Observatory that shows off the chaotic heart of the Milky Way galaxy.

The above image was captured by NASA's Chanda X-ray Observatory, and from looking at the image, we can see Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole that is located at the center of the Milky Way. Sagittarius A* appears as a purple, and white blob in the center of the image, and around it are a variety of gasses.

Chandra used its captured the image with different bands of X-rays which appear as orange, green, purple, and then combined that with radio data. The image is actually comprised of 370 separate pointings of the telescope. If you are interested in reading more about this image or would like to look at similar images, check out this link here.

