Elon Musk says how he is going to build the largest rocket ever

Elon Musk has revealed how he and his team at SpaceX will be constructing the largest operational rocket the world has ever seen.

Published Mon, May 31 2021 3:33 AM CDT
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has revealed some details about how he and his team at SpaceX will be constructing the world's largest commercial rocket.

The information comes from a series of tweets from Musk, one of which was a reply he did on a picture of Starship's "thrust puck". For those that don't know what Starship is - Starship will replace SpaceX's current workhorse rocket, the Falcon 9, and become the world's largest operational rocket once development is completed. The rocket is being constructed at SpaceX's facilities in Boca Chica, Texas.

Musk has said that Starship will use a first stage booster called 'Super Heavy', which will be what the rocket uses to exit Earth's gravity. Super Heavy is currently in development and uses 29 of SpaceX's Raptor engines with plans to increase the number of Raptor engines to 32 later this year. If all goes to plan, and improvements are made to the Raptor engines, Super Heavy will be able to generate a ridiculous 7,500 tons or 16.6 million pounds, or 234 metric tons of thrust.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

