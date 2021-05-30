MSI leaks its own GeForce RTX 30 SUPRIM 35th Anniversary Edition card

MSI will host its 'Tech meets Aesthetic' event on June 1, where it will unveil the GeForce RTX 30 SUPRIM 35th Anniversary Edition.

We might not all be in Taipei, Taiwan for Computex 2021, but the all-virtual Tech meets Aesthetic event will see MSI not just unveil its new GeForce RTX 30 SUPRIM 35th Anniversary Limited Edition graphics card, but also fan-less X570 motherboards, new laptops, monitors, cases, peripherals, and more.

The actual "Tech meets Aesthetic" event website has references to the MSI products that are about to be announced, with VideoCardz spotting a listing for the SUPRIM 35th Anniversary Limited Edition graphics card. Remember, NVIDIA will be launching its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti on June 2... so we could expect a tweaked GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM 35th Anniversary Limited Edition graphics card.

MSI explains: "Engraved in the backplate is sketched outlines of past generations that have contributed to our company's experience and knowledge. The SUPRIM 35th anniversary edition graphics card is built upon the SUPRIM series foundation and retains all the premium key features".