New Switch Pro dock may have an ethernet port

New reports suggest the upgraded Switch Pro model will feature a dock with an ethernet port for faster dedicated connectivity.

Published Fri, May 28 2021 11:22 AM CDT
Nintendo is reportedly planning a new upgraded Switch model capable of 4K output, an OLED panel, and a more powerful internal SoC. New details also suggest the system will feature an enhanced dock.

Sources say Nintendo is poised to reveal its new Switch Pro sometime before E3 2021 and release the device in the September-October period. Previous info says the new handheld-console hybrid would feature new NVIDIA chips to allow 4K output, and a 7-inch OLED panel with improved bezels. We also know the new Switch will need an upgraded dock as the current model's converter chip only supports 1080p.

New reports say the Switch Pro's dock will be redesigned to support an ethernet port and feature three USB 3.0 ports this time. This reminds me of the old Supplemental Computing Device patents made in 2016, and aligns with our predictions of an upgraded dock being a key component in a more powerful Switch.

Other reports say the Switch will be able to achieve 4K upsampling thanks to a new NVIDIA chip capable of DLSS. So far there isn't a Tegra-like mobile chip with Tensor cores capable of DLSS support, and it's possible Nintendo and NVIDIA have teamed up to make a new SoC specifically for the Switch Pro.

Nintendo has yet to confirm or announce any news yet.

NEWS SOURCE:vandal.elespanol.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

