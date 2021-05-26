All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan to discuss gaming today at Sony's IR Day

Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan will discuss the current and future PlayStation landscape today at Sony IR Day 2021.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, May 26 2021 11:28 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan will discuss the PlayStation hardware, software, and services ecosystem today at Sony's annual investors event.

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan to discuss gaming today at Sony's IR Day 9 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

At Sony IR Day 2021, all of Sony's top brass are conducting presentations on the current state of Sony Group's segments. SIE President Jim Ryan will deliver a talk on the PlayStation business on May 27, 8:10 am JST, which is May 26 at 7:10pm EST here in the United States. The schedule was just made live on the IR Day website page.

"At the IR Day, which will be held for two days starting tomorrow, the heads of each of our business segments will talk about the direction of their businesses," Sony President Kenichiro Yoshida said in a recent corporate annual report.

The report also mentions that Sony will double-down on adding value to its PlayStation services including PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus, and that 10 TV shows and films based on PlayStation IPs are currently in different stages of production.

Read Also: Sony AI working with first-party PS5 devs on AI machine learning

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan to discuss gaming today at Sony's IR Day 54 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Launch Edition - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.88
$69.88$69.88$69.88
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/26/2021 at 12:45 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:sony.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.