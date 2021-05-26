PlayStation boss Jim Ryan to discuss gaming today at Sony's IR Day

Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan will discuss the PlayStation hardware, software, and services ecosystem today at Sony's annual investors event.

At Sony IR Day 2021, all of Sony's top brass are conducting presentations on the current state of Sony Group's segments. SIE President Jim Ryan will deliver a talk on the PlayStation business on May 27, 8:10 am JST, which is May 26 at 7:10pm EST here in the United States. The schedule was just made live on the IR Day website page.

"At the IR Day, which will be held for two days starting tomorrow, the heads of each of our business segments will talk about the direction of their businesses," Sony President Kenichiro Yoshida said in a recent corporate annual report.

The report also mentions that Sony will double-down on adding value to its PlayStation services including PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus, and that 10 TV shows and films based on PlayStation IPs are currently in different stages of production.

