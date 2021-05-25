New Dying Light 2 stream set for Thursday, May 27

Techland asks us if we're dying 2 know more about Dying Light 2...and yes, yes we are. A new stream will be held this Thursday.

Techland may reveal Dying Light 2's release date in a special stream this Thursday.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

A bit ago Techland sent us something interesting in the mail: a piece of concept art, a special UV flashlight, and a message about hidden secrets in the city. The UV light revealed an announcement date for Thursday, May 27 at 3PM EST, and today Techland confirmed a new Twitch stream will go live on the same date.

It's likely we'll see a bunch of things during the pre-recorded footage including new Dying Light 2 gameplay, info on a next-gen version, developer interviews, and a possible release date (think 2022 or thereabouts). Details on the stream are light and we weren't given any explicit info on what to expect.

It's also possible Techland will reveal the Dying Light Platinum Edition bundle which may also include optimizations on next-gen consoles.