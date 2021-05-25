All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New Dying Light 2 stream set for Thursday, May 27

Techland asks us if we're dying 2 know more about Dying Light 2...and yes, yes we are. A new stream will be held this Thursday.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, May 25 2021 4:37 PM CDT
Techland may reveal Dying Light 2's release date in a special stream this Thursday.

New Dying Light 2 stream set for Thursday, May 27 12 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

A bit ago Techland sent us something interesting in the mail: a piece of concept art, a special UV flashlight, and a message about hidden secrets in the city. The UV light revealed an announcement date for Thursday, May 27 at 3PM EST, and today Techland confirmed a new Twitch stream will go live on the same date.

New Dying Light 2 stream set for Thursday, May 27 13 | TweakTown.com

It's likely we'll see a bunch of things during the pre-recorded footage including new Dying Light 2 gameplay, info on a next-gen version, developer interviews, and a possible release date (think 2022 or thereabouts). Details on the stream are light and we weren't given any explicit info on what to expect.

It's also possible Techland will reveal the Dying Light Platinum Edition bundle which may also include optimizations on next-gen consoles.

Hello survivor!

Remember Harran? Of course you do. But all that...that was just the beginning. Now The City is our refuge and it needs your help...

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

