Window broken with spark plug caught on video at 800,000 FPS

Have you ever seen a window break at 800,000 frames-per-second? Well, now you can thanks to a new video from The Slow Mo Guys.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, May 24 2021 2:34 AM CDT
Published Mon, May 24 2021 2:34 AM CDT

Slow motion can truly be mesmerizing, and an example of that statement being true is the most recent video released by The Slow Mo Guys.

For those that don't know, The Slow Mo Guys are a very popular YouTube channel that is dedicated to recording things in slow motion. The guys behind the camera have created hundreds of videos of all different types of objects being recorded in slow motion. Some of the most popular videos on the channel are a water balloon popping in slow motion, and how a TV works.

The most recent video released on the channel pits a spark plug from a car against a car window. In this video the guys behind the camera explain that they have been waiting for the new Phantom camera to be released to shoot a video in an astonishing 800,000 frames-per-second (FPS). Additionally, the video description reveals that 800,000 FPS video of the window breaking is their slowest video they have ever recorded.

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

