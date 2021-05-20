Friends: The Reunion official trailer released, will debut on HBO Max

HBO Max has released the official trailer that shows all of the Friends cast getting back to together in the classic apartment.

Friends fans will scream with joy at knowing the highly-anticipated Friends reunion is real, as HBO has just debuted the official trailer.

The trailer definitely pulls on some heartstrings if you are a Friends fan, as you can see the main cast sitting back on the couch at Monica and Rachel's apartment, reminiscing on some of the greatest moments of the series. The show will also feature some other stars such as Lady Gaga, Cara Delevingne, and more.

All of the cast is back doing what they do best, Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) are seen in their classic armchairs in their apparent, Monica (Courteney Cox) is seen trying to win a competition, and Jennifer Anniston talking about if Ross and Rachael were in fact on a "break". HBO Max will be exclusively streaming Friends: The Reunion on May 27. For more information on this story, check out this link here.