Friends: The Reunion official trailer released, will debut on HBO Max

HBO Max has released the official trailer that shows all of the Friends cast getting back to together in the classic apartment.

Published Thu, May 20 2021 4:35 AM CDT
Friends fans will scream with joy at knowing the highly-anticipated Friends reunion is real, as HBO has just debuted the official trailer.

The trailer definitely pulls on some heartstrings if you are a Friends fan, as you can see the main cast sitting back on the couch at Monica and Rachel's apartment, reminiscing on some of the greatest moments of the series. The show will also feature some other stars such as Lady Gaga, Cara Delevingne, and more.

All of the cast is back doing what they do best, Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) are seen in their classic armchairs in their apparent, Monica (Courteney Cox) is seen trying to win a competition, and Jennifer Anniston talking about if Ross and Rachael were in fact on a "break". HBO Max will be exclusively streaming Friends: The Reunion on May 27. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:mashable.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

