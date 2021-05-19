All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Instant fast travel in Skyward Sword HD is locked behind a $25 amiibo

Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD's new Loftwings amiibo gives some big convenience advantages to players, allows fast-travel.

Published Wed, May 19 2021 6:33 PM CDT
Nintendo's latest amiibo offers massive convenience in Skyward Sword HD: instant teleportation from the surface to the sky at any point in the game.

Skyward Sword HD has two parts of its world: The surface and the sky. Gamers will frequently go between the two as they adventure, and the sky offers things like a shop, whereas the surface is more for adventuring. In the original game you can only travel from the surface to the sky at specific points. But if you buy the new Loftwings amiibo, you can go between the sky and the surface worlds at any time.

Nintendo is offering a distinct paid convenience option with the amiibo figure. This is the equivalent of having to pay extra to unlock a Mark and Recall spell in Morrowind, for example. The Loftwings amiibo will also be priced at a premium $25, so you'll have to pay about $85 in order to get a more full and convenient Skyward Sword experience ($60 for the base game, $25 for the amiibo).

Instant fast travel in Skyward Sword HD is locked behind a $25 amiibo 32 | TweakTown.comInstant fast travel in Skyward Sword HD is locked behind a $25 amiibo 33 | TweakTown.com
In The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, the adventure takes place between the skies where Link and his friends reside, and the vast world of the surface that lies beneath the clouds.

If you run out of items while exploring the surface, for example, you can quickly return to the Bazaar in Skyloft to replenish your supplies. Once you're done shopping, the amiibo allows you to quickly zip back to the surface and pick up where you left off!

Normally, you can only return from the surface to the sky by way of designated save points, but using the Zelda & Loftwing amiibo while on the surface in the game will allow you to return to the skies from anywhere on the surface, even inside dungeons.

NEWS SOURCE:nintendo.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

