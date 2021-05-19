Pornhub uses AI, remasters porn videos as far back as 1886 to 4K 60FPS

Pornhub has used AI and deep learning to remaster some of the first porn videos ever made, into the glorious 4K 60FPS world.

I didn't think I'd see this today, yet here we are -- Pornhub has announced its Remastured Film Library, with the porn giant using AI and deep learning to restore some of the oldest erotic films ever made.

Pornhub used the power of AI and machine learning letting it watch over 100,000 adult videos and images from Pornhub's swelling library, giving their AI a "sexual education" and "teaching it a new dirty trick". That new dirty trick is the ability to colorize vintage porn for a modern audience.

The site has even colorized the first kiss ever captured on film, with The Kiss dating back to 1886 -- 135 years ago now. The 18-second movie was "denounced as shocking and obscene to viewers" at the time, so just imagine what those same people would say at some of the videos you can find online in 2021. But now, The Kiss is in 4K 60FPS thanks to AI and deep learning.

You can check out the AI-powered 4K 60FPS videos here with the Pornhub Remastured Project, but obviously because it's NSFW then I'm not going to include images or any easily available links.