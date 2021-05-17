All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Life discovered on Mars may have been taken there by NASA

A genetic scientist from Cornell University has claimed that if we find life on Mars it may have been taken there by NASA.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, May 17 2021 6:35 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

If you didn't know, spacecrafts of any kind are meticulously built in rooms that are sterile so organisms that could potentially contaminate an object or planet can't be transported there.

Life discovered on Mars may have been taken there by NASA 01 | TweakTown.com

Even though spacecrafts such as NASA's Perseverance rover are built with such precision and cleanliness, they could still be carrying microbes that may potentially contaminate a planet's biosphere. According to Cornell University geneticist Christopher Mason, "It turns out that clean rooms might serve as an evolutionary selection process for the hardiest bugs that then may have a greater chance of surviving a journey to Mars."

Mason goes on to say that some microbes could hitchhike a ride to Mars and then be discovered by researchers, which could "spark misguided research into the universal features of life or Martian life." Additionally, Mason says that researchers should be able to tell where the microbes originated, and that data from these discoveries could eventually lead to therapeutics being created.

Mason wrote, "Eventually, humans will set foot on Mars, carrying the cocktail of microbes that live on and inside our bodies with them. These microbes too will likely adapt, mutate, and change. And we can learn from them too."

"They may even make life on Mars more tolerable for those who go there, since the unique genomes adapting to the Martian environment could be sequenced, transmitted back to Earth for further characterisation, and then utilised for therapeutics and research on both planets."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

CORIRESHA Mens Apollo NASA Patches Slim Fit Bomber Jackets Windbreaker

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$36.98
$36.98--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/17/2021 at 1:41 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:thehill.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.