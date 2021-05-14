The Vive Wireless Adaptor can't drive the Vive Pro 2's full resolution

HTC announced the Vive Pro 2 this week with a much higher resolution and higher refresh rate than the previous model. The headset supports Display Stream Compression to enable that high-bandwidth signal to pass through a DisplayPort 1.2 cable and work with the Vive Wireless Adapter. Unfortunately, the wireless kit still can't handle the full specs of the new headset.

HTC's Vive Pro 2 has several features that set it apart from the competition. The headset includes dual 2448x2440 120Hz RGB LCDs to give you an ultra-high-resolution VR experience. The new Vive is also compatible with all the existing SteamVR-based Vive accessories, such as the Vive Trackers and the Valve Index controllers. The headset also retains the original Vive Pro's shape, making it compatible with the new Vive Facial Tracker.

Compatibility with the Vive Wireless Adaptor is one of the most significant factors that set the new headset apart from the competition. The Oculus Quest 2 can run PC VR content via a WIFI connection, but HTC has the market cornered if you want the freedom of a tether-free headset and high-precision tracking with accessories.

Sadly, when you cut the cord on the Vive Pro 2, you will also lose most of the benefit of getting the upgraded headset. When paired with the Vive Wireless Adaptor, the maximum resolution of the headset lowers to 1224x1224 per eye, and the refresh rate tops out at 90Hz. HTC said a future firmware update would increase the maximum resolution to 1632x1632 per eye, but the bandwidth limitation of DisplayLink's technology won't allow for 120Hz without the tether cable.