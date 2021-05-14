All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

The Vive Wireless Adaptor can't drive the Vive Pro 2's full resolution

HTC's new Vive Pro headset offers super high resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and wireless adaptor support. Just not all at once.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Fri, May 14 2021 12:17 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

HTC announced the Vive Pro 2 this week with a much higher resolution and higher refresh rate than the previous model. The headset supports Display Stream Compression to enable that high-bandwidth signal to pass through a DisplayPort 1.2 cable and work with the Vive Wireless Adapter. Unfortunately, the wireless kit still can't handle the full specs of the new headset.

The Vive Wireless Adaptor can't drive the Vive Pro 2's full resolution 01 | TweakTown.com

HTC's Vive Pro 2 has several features that set it apart from the competition. The headset includes dual 2448x2440 120Hz RGB LCDs to give you an ultra-high-resolution VR experience. The new Vive is also compatible with all the existing SteamVR-based Vive accessories, such as the Vive Trackers and the Valve Index controllers. The headset also retains the original Vive Pro's shape, making it compatible with the new Vive Facial Tracker.

Compatibility with the Vive Wireless Adaptor is one of the most significant factors that set the new headset apart from the competition. The Oculus Quest 2 can run PC VR content via a WIFI connection, but HTC has the market cornered if you want the freedom of a tether-free headset and high-precision tracking with accessories.

Sadly, when you cut the cord on the Vive Pro 2, you will also lose most of the benefit of getting the upgraded headset. When paired with the Vive Wireless Adaptor, the maximum resolution of the headset lowers to 1224x1224 per eye, and the refresh rate tops out at 90Hz. HTC said a future firmware update would increase the maximum resolution to 1632x1632 per eye, but the bandwidth limitation of DisplayLink's technology won't allow for 120Hz without the tether cable.

Buy at Amazon

HTC Vive Wireless Adapter for Vive Pro/ Cosmos Series - PC

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$349.00
$349.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/14/2021 at 12:07 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:vive.com

Kevin joined the TweakTown team in 2020 and has since kept us informed daily on the latest news. Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.