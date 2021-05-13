All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Remedy's new Epic-funded AAA game entering full production

Epic Games is publishing and funding two games at Remedy (one AAA, and both of these projects have entered full production.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, May 13 2021 4:40 PM CDT   |   Updated Thu, May 13 2021 5:00 PM CDT
Remedy is working on two big games with the help of Epic Games' new publishing arm, and both of them are now in full production.

In a recent Q1 2021 earnings report, Remedy Entertainment CEO Tero Virtala outlines development progress of its new games. Remedy is currently working on five projects including:

  • Big AAA project for Epic Games
  • Smaller project for Epic Games
  • CrossFire HD singleplayer campaign + CrossFire X singleplayer campaign
  • New Vanguard multiplayer co-op service game
  • Unannounced AAA project

Now Remedy says both of the Epic-funded projects are in full swing. "The AAA game we have in development with Epic will soon move into full production mode, and the second smaller-scale project continues to progress well in full production mode," Remedy's CEO said.

The big AAA project is described as Remedy's "most ambitious one yet". The games will be set in the same franchise (possibly Alan Wake) and are set to launch on consoles and PC with optimizations for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Epic is fully funding the game's development, and Remedy will retain full ownership of the IP. In the past, Remedy had to surrender rights in order to get specific titles published. It's assumed the two games will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC.

"It's a good deal, it's a very balanced relationship we have with Epic Publishing and the whole operation proceeds well."

When asked if the games would release in 2021, Virtala said that Remedy has no announcements to make at this time. When the games are ready, Remedy will have a big marketing push and make it clear to investors and gamers.

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

