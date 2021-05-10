All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GPU-Z 2.39 supports mobile RDNA 2 + NVIDIA's new CMP mining GPUs

GPU-Z now supports integrated GPUs from Intel's new Rocket Lake CPUs, unreleased mobile RDNA 2 GPUs and NVIDIA's new mining GPUs.

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 10 2021 9:43 PM CDT
The latest version of GPU-Z is here with GPU-Z 2.39 supporting Intel's new Rocket Lake and their integrated GPUs, AMD's upcoming mobile RDNA 2 chips, NVIDIA's new CMP crypto mining GPUs, and more.

GPU-Z now supports NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3050 and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPUs that are both based on the new GA107 GPU, as well as at least 5 of NVIDIA's new Crypto Mining Processor (CMP) cards and AMD's unreleased mobile RDNA 2-based GPUs.

The new software also supports AMD's just-released highly-binned Navi 21 XTXH GPU, which is powering the range of new uber-high-end custom Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards. There's also the usual list of bug fixes as well, which I've got detailed and listed for you below in the GPU-Z 2.39 changelog.

You can download GPU-Z 2.39 right here.

GPU-Z 2.39 Changelog

  • Added support for Intel Rocket Lake Integrated Graphics
  • Added support for NVIDIA RTX 3060 Mobile, RTX 3050 Ti Mobile, RTX 3050 Mobile, RTX A5000, T500, CMP 30HX, CMP 40HX, CMP 90HX
  • Added support for AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTXH, Radeon Pro W5500M, Barco MXRT 4700
  • Integrated screenshot feature now captures the proper window area on Windows 10 (no longer includes the window shadow)
  • VRAM usage sensor removed on NVIDIA cards running in TCC mode, due to unsupported NVIDIA API
  • XML dump now includes fields BIOSUEFI, WHQL, DriverDate, DXR, DirectML, OpenGL and ResizableBAR
  • Added memory type detection for Intel i740
  • Fixed Resizable BAR detection on some systems (mostly laptops)
  • Fixed clock readings on AMD Mobile RDNA2
  • Fixed OpenCL detection on some rare systems
  • Fixed memory clock readings on NVIDIA GeForce 6
  • Fixed BIOS date on some legacy ATI cards
  • Fixed release date for ATI RV200 and NVIDIA NV41M
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

