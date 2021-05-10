GPU-Z 2.39 supports mobile RDNA 2 + NVIDIA's new CMP mining GPUs

GPU-Z now supports integrated GPUs from Intel's new Rocket Lake CPUs, unreleased mobile RDNA 2 GPUs and NVIDIA's new mining GPUs.

The latest version of GPU-Z is here with GPU-Z 2.39 supporting Intel's new Rocket Lake and their integrated GPUs, AMD's upcoming mobile RDNA 2 chips, NVIDIA's new CMP crypto mining GPUs, and more.

GPU-Z now supports NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3050 and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPUs that are both based on the new GA107 GPU, as well as at least 5 of NVIDIA's new Crypto Mining Processor (CMP) cards and AMD's unreleased mobile RDNA 2-based GPUs.

The new software also supports AMD's just-released highly-binned Navi 21 XTXH GPU, which is powering the range of new uber-high-end custom Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards. There's also the usual list of bug fixes as well, which I've got detailed and listed for you below in the GPU-Z 2.39 changelog.

You can download GPU-Z 2.39 right here.

GPU-Z 2.39 Changelog