GPU-Z 2.39 supports mobile RDNA 2 + NVIDIA's new CMP mining GPUs
GPU-Z now supports integrated GPUs from Intel's new Rocket Lake CPUs, unreleased mobile RDNA 2 GPUs and NVIDIA's new mining GPUs.
The latest version of GPU-Z is here with GPU-Z 2.39 supporting Intel's new Rocket Lake and their integrated GPUs, AMD's upcoming mobile RDNA 2 chips, NVIDIA's new CMP crypto mining GPUs, and more.
GPU-Z now supports NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3050 and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPUs that are both based on the new GA107 GPU, as well as at least 5 of NVIDIA's new Crypto Mining Processor (CMP) cards and AMD's unreleased mobile RDNA 2-based GPUs.
The new software also supports AMD's just-released highly-binned Navi 21 XTXH GPU, which is powering the range of new uber-high-end custom Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards. There's also the usual list of bug fixes as well, which I've got detailed and listed for you below in the GPU-Z 2.39 changelog.
You can download GPU-Z 2.39 right here.
GPU-Z 2.39 Changelog
- Added support for Intel Rocket Lake Integrated Graphics
- Added support for NVIDIA RTX 3060 Mobile, RTX 3050 Ti Mobile, RTX 3050 Mobile, RTX A5000, T500, CMP 30HX, CMP 40HX, CMP 90HX
- Added support for AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTXH, Radeon Pro W5500M, Barco MXRT 4700
- Integrated screenshot feature now captures the proper window area on Windows 10 (no longer includes the window shadow)
- VRAM usage sensor removed on NVIDIA cards running in TCC mode, due to unsupported NVIDIA API
- XML dump now includes fields BIOSUEFI, WHQL, DriverDate, DXR, DirectML, OpenGL and ResizableBAR
- Added memory type detection for Intel i740
- Fixed Resizable BAR detection on some systems (mostly laptops)
- Fixed clock readings on AMD Mobile RDNA2
- Fixed OpenCL detection on some rare systems
- Fixed memory clock readings on NVIDIA GeForce 6
- Fixed BIOS date on some legacy ATI cards
- Fixed release date for ATI RV200 and NVIDIA NV41M